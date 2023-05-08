Client assaults 4 staff members at MSOP’s Moose Lake facility

4:20 P.M. UPDATE: Four staff members were taken to the hospital after being assaulted by a client at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program facility in Moose Lake Monday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the incident began when a client picked up a chair and struck a security counselor.

Three other staff members intervened to protect their coworker until an internal security team arrived and removed the client.

As of now the full extent of the victims’ injuries are unknown, but MSOP spokespeople say it appears no one was seriously hurt.

MSOP is investigating the incident.

Law enforcement and emergency medical responders were not called to the facility.

Northern News Now is waiting to hear back from MSOP spokespeople about what’s next for the client involved, if there are extra security measures in place at this time, and how they plan to protect staff in the future.

We are waiting to hear back.

Monday’s assault comes exactly one week after another MSOP client, Nicolas Aron-Jones, was charged with attempted murder for seriously injuring a staff member at the Moose Lake facility.

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another staff member was assaulted at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program Monday.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff, the MSOP reported a client assaulted a staff member.

This comes just one week after another staff member was seriously injured by another client at the facility.

Last week’s victim was airlifted to the hospital and Nicolas Aron-Jones was charged with attempted murder.

However, the victim of Monday’s attack only received one minor injury.

The client is currently not in custody but will be referred to the County Attorney’s Office for review of charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.