Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Four teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunken driver on Saturday night, according to authorities.
By WAFB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana say four teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunken driver on Saturday, WAFB reports.

Officials with the Central Community School System said all four teens are enrolled at Central High School. A family member of one of the teens said they were headed to prom when the crash happened.

Rylee Vickry (right) is shown with her boyfriend. She was injured in Saturday's crash.
Rylee Vickry (right) is shown with her boyfriend. She was injured in Saturday's crash.(Source: Family)

Rylee Vickry, one of the teens injured in the crash, had surgery to repair a broken femur bone, which went well, but a family member said “she has a long road ahead.”

According to an arrest report, Erick Melendez, 33, is charged with DWI second offense, reckless operation and driving without a driver’s license.

Louisiana State Police handled the arrest.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue.

A crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Louisiana on Saturday.
A crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Louisiana on Saturday.(Source: Family)

Authorities said the four teens were in a silver Toyota 4Runner that was headed north. The Toyota had just passed Hamilton Avenue when a silver Ford Explorer driven by Melendez collided head-on with it.

Deputies said the Ford was originally headed south but crossed over a median and entered the northbound lane of traffic in front of the Toyota.

The Toyota flipped at least once as a result of the crash, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. The “jaws of life” were used to get the teens out of the Toyota, emergency officials said.

The four teens in the Toyota were taken to medical facilities, deputies said. They added that three of the teens had very minor injuries, while the fourth teen was flown by helicopter for a “possibly serious” injury that is not considered life-threatening.

The people in one of the vehicles had to be extracted on Saturday.
The people in one of the vehicles had to be extracted on Saturday.(Source: Family)

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Duluth PD executes search warrant on Vineyard Church
No Mow May is a no-go
University of Minnesota research finds “No Mow May” inefficient
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
Rain is bringing fog and flood concerns to North Shore communities
Clouds, rain, fog and thunder are possible through Tuesday

Latest News

A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home
Robert Odell Waters had recently been arrested by authorities in connection to the 1988 murder...
Man recently arrested in 1988 cold case found dead in South Carolina jail
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
Ukraine shoots down 35 drones over Kyiv as attacks kill 4