New exhibit to be opened at Split Rock Lighthouse

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new exhibit is opening at the historic Split Rock Lighthouse.

Split Rock Lighthouse will be opening its most extensive programmatic update in over a generation.

A new exhibit will tell stories about the site’s history, with a focus on those making a living from Lake Superior’s resources and those who call it home.

Officials say at the heart of the exhibit will be a full-scale replica of the Third Order Fresnel Lens that sits atop the lighthouse.

The lens includes 252 prisms and weighs 650 pounds.

With it being in the center of the room, visitors will be able to get an unprecedented detailed view of the lens.

In addition, the wheel from the Madeira, which sank in 1905 a short distance from where the lighthouse now stands, will be on display.

The wheel sat at the bottom of Lake Superior for decades.

The exhibit in the Radzak Family Gallery will also include an increased focus on the lighthouse’s keepers and their families.

One of the featured artifacts will be the hat of Orren Young, Split Rock’s first keeper.

For over 12,000 years the land where the lighthouse stands has been home to people.

The exhibit will include stories and traditions from the perspective of those who have lived there including the Dakota, Ojibwe, French, and English.

“One of the goals of this exhibit is to tell the stories of the lake and the lighthouse through first-person accounts. Guests can see and hear and get a better connection to the history,” said Site Manager Hayes Scriven.

“From the Dakota people who named the land Mni Sota Makoce (Land Where the Waters Reflect the Clouds), to the thousands of visitors to the North Shore who are inspired by the beauty of the water, we have a long relationship with Lake Superior,” said Minnesota Historical Society Director and CEO Kent Whitworth. “The multiple voices that make up this exhibit will give visitors unique perspectives on thousands of years of history at the site.”

Scriven said, “Whether guests are long-time fans of the lighthouse or first-time visitors, everyone will have the opportunity to engage with this exhibit and learn and see something new.”

The public is invited to North Shore Community Night on Friday, May 26 to explore the new exhibit.

The free event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Split Rock Lighthouse, 3713 Split Rock Lighthouse Road, Two Harbors, MN 55616.

Festivities include live music by Minnesota-based musicians Adam Moe and Nathan Frazer.

Food trucks will also be at the event, along with beverages and yard games.

At 9 p.m. the night will end with a beacon lighting at the lighthouse.

Guests are encouraged to bring a headlamp and dress for the weather.

Visitors may need to park at the state park, which may require a sticker.

