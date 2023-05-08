Local judges and lawyers take stage to raise awareness about jury service diversity

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some unlikely performers took the stage at AICHO this weekend to help de-mystify a process some people try to avoid, serving on a jury.

Many legal professionals played parts in a readers’ theatre-style production of Twelve Angry Jurors.

The play is a courtroom drama that follows twelve ordinary people chosen for jury duty in a murder trial.

The jurors bring their own character, prejudices, and biases to the deliberations.

Judge Jill Eichenwald played one of the characters in the show.

According to Eichenwald, one of the goals of the performance is to highlight why it’s so important to a diverse group of people in the jury box.

“How important it is to have juries that have different backgrounds and different perspectives they can bring when they’re looking at the evidence in a case, to interpret the evidence based on their own life experiences,” said Judge Eichenwald.

Eichenwald said the public can have some misconceptions about jury duty, and the play also helps clear some of those up.

Ian Young is a staff attorney for the Fond Du Lac band.

In addition to helping the public understand jury service, appearing in the play allowed him to interact with his fellow legal professionals in a different setting.

“Many of the actors are judges that I’ve appeared in front of. So seeing the shift in dynamic, where you know its no longer an attorney appealing to a judge and making a legal argument, we are in there as citizen jurors together on the same footing,” Young said.

The play offered performances on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The show was followed by a question and answer session where the audience could find out more about jury service.

For information about jury service in Minnesota, click here.

