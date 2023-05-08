Following Texas mass shooting, Minnesota lawmakers re-ignite conversation on gun legislation

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Gun control is poised to take center stage at the Minnesota capitol in the final days of the session.

Politicians and advocates have certain actions they would like to see.

In 1992, Joan Peterson’s sister was shot and killed in a domestic shooting.

Since then, Peterson has advocated for gun violence prevention and serves as the co-president of Northland Brady/Protect Minnesota.

She hopes to see gun laws pass in Minnesota this session.

“The states that have stronger gun laws have fewer gun deaths, so we know gun laws work. I don’t buy the argument that comes from the gun lobby/gun rights side that says gun laws don’t work, “ Peterson said. “They do. We have proof.”

In April, the DFL-controlled House passed the public safety omnibus bill, which included universal background checks for all gun purchases and red-flag laws, which would allow the temporary removal of firearms from those deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The bill passed on party lines, something Republican Representative Spencer Igo finds concerning.

“To see a bill that moves forward in committees without any bipartisan support, when you have sheriffs across the state speaking out about how they don’t think it’s going to work or how it’s unconstitutional,” Igo said. ”To see a bill like that signed into law would be devastating.”

Igo said he believes preventing gun violence lies in prosecuting more crime and funding mental health resources.

“Further legislation is only going to keep the good people from getting their guns and the bad people are still going to get guns, so what do we have to do, we have to prosecute criminals,” Igo said.

The Minnesota Senate’s public safety bill did not include gun violence measures, so the bill is in a conference committee, where both bodies are working on a compromised bill.

Duluth DFL Senator Jen McEwen hopes a bill with gun laws gets signed by the governor this session.

“I would like to see stronger legislation, frankly, than those two measures. Those are sort of baseline, just very common sense measures that we really do need to see,” McEwen said.

McEwen also said she wants bans on the sales of assault weapons and a buyback program.

When the bill is out of the conference committee, it will go back to a floor vote in both the Senate and House.

If it passes in both, it could then go to Governor Tim Walz to sign into law.

