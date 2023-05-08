Experts warn Twin Ports beachgoers during endangered bird’s migration season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Experts are warning the public during a critically endangered bird’s migration and nesting season.

The Great Lakes Piping Plover is beginning to migrate to the Twin Ports to nest.

On Wisconsin Point and Minnesota Point, the St. Louis River Alliance is closely monitoring the critically endangered shorebird.

The public is asked to be aware of these vulnerable shorebirds when using local beaches during their nesting season.

According to experts, some of the biggest deterrents to successful nests for the birds are loose dogs and human activity.

To help at Minnesota Point, the public can avoid the beach near the airport, observe posted signs, leash their dogs, and clean up any garbage and litter.

In 2019, the Wisconsin DNR started a piping plover habitat restoration project in the existing wildlife refuge property in that area to aid in shorebird recovery and increase wildlife habitat.

Officials say the project was able to increase the habitat and enhance critical features that are needed for piping plovers to nest.

The protected wildlife refuge is posted and is closed yearly to the public from April 1 to August 24, which is monitored and enforced by the Wisconsin DNR.

