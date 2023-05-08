Duluth Rotary, Leadership Duluth fundraise for Boys and Girls Club mental health program

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Duluth groups are teaming up to increase access to youth mental health programs.

The 2023 Leadership Duluth class is working with the Duluth Rotary Club 25 in a fundraising campaign to raise $50,000.

Back in 2019, the Boys and Girls Club Mental Health Access program started with $25,000 from the Duluth Rotary.

The initial funding has sustained the program with additional grants of over $65,000.

Now, the Duluth Rotary has a goal to raise another $25,000 and this year’s Leadership Duluth class is trying to match the $25,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.

So far over $23,000 has been raised through the page.

Last year, the clubs reached more than 4,000 Northland children and teens through memberships and community outreach programs.

Spokespeople for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland say young people are struggling now more than ever.

“We are unbelievably grateful for the support of these great organizations, our community, and we just hope we can continue to work towards a better future for our youth and let them know that we’re here for them, and their community is here for them,” says Tammy Sundbom with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

All donations can be made here through their GoFundMe page or by scanning the QR code below.

Boys and Girls Club Mental Health Access program QR code (Northern News Now)

The proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club’s Mental Health Access program.

In addition, Leadership Duluth launched an area-wide campaign called “Just Breathe 988.”

Officials say its goal is to bring awareness to the new nationwide crisis hotline.

Anyone can call or text 988 when they or someone they know is experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.