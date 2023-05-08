Duluth Playhouse announces Youth Theatre lineup

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Playhouse has announced its 2023-2024 Youth Theatre season.

The youth theatre season will bring an extraordinary collection of iconic musicals which celebrate individual expression and the power of imagination.

To open the 2023-2024 season the delightful toe-tapping classic, “Anything Goes: Youth Edition” will be performed.

The one-hour adaption of the Broadway favorite is guaranteed to blow the roof off the NorShor Theatre.

Next, “Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr.” is a stage adaption of the beloved Pixar movie with a new score from the songwriting team of “Frozen.”

The beloved Broadway classic “Godspell Jr.” by Stephen Schwartz, the award-winning composer of “Wicked,” is up next at the NorShor Theatre.

Finally, to close the season will be “Mean Girls High School Version.”

The musical from Tina Fey (30 Rock) is packed with hilarious dialogue, a catchy pop score, and all your favorite moments from the film.

“This season includes opportunities from a range of styles for our young Duluth artists to learn from,” says Director of Education Courtney Laine Self. “Anything Goes is a classic Golden Age musical comedy with Cole Porter standards while Mean Girls is a contemporary musical that opened on Broadway just 5 years ago with pop music and commercial choreography. Finding Nemo is a brand new production utilizing highly theatrical methods such as puppetry, embodying animals, and using Non-Realism to create the world of the play and Godspell is a beloved ensemble-based musical that teaches the company how to improvise and creatively build their own unique production. I couldn’t be more excited to share these shows with the youth in our area!”

The Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre allows students to put their skills into action while connecting with their peers and growing as young artists.

Officials say this follows their commitment to providing performance opportunities for young people.

At the Duluth Playhouse School of Performing Arts, students can find exceptional training that inspires and challenges them.

Duluth Playhouse Summer Camps are a local favorite and though many are currently sold out, there are still a handful of camps that have availability for specific age groups.

On May 1 the Duluth Playhouse also announced its 2023-2024 Main Stage Season.

Duluth Playhouse Season Members get significant discounts on the shows they love as well as access to the best seats in the house.

A variety of memberships are available to fit each person’s needs.

To secure your membership, click here.

You can also call the box office at (218) 733-7555, or in person at the NorShor Theatre Box Office, 211 E. Superior St.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Duluth Playhouse 2023-2024 Youth Theatre Season:

Anything Goes: Youth Edition: October 27-29, 2023

Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr: April 26-28, 2024

Godspell Jr: June 21-23, 2024

Mean Girls High School Version: August 16-18, 2024

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.