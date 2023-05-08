DPD asking for public help to identify armed robbery suspect

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is asking for public help to identify a man.

The DPD needs help identifying the suspected male who is related to an armed robbery.

According to the DPD, the robbery occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. on May 4 at a business on the 1000 block of 88th Avenue East.

The reporting party stated the man showed a firearm and demanded money from them.

He then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information on the incident or know the individual, you are urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (218) 730-5050.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting “DPDTIP” and your tip to 847411.

