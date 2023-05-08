DPD asking for public help to identify armed robbery suspect

DPD armed robbery suspect
DPD armed robbery suspect(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is asking for public help to identify a man.

The DPD needs help identifying the suspected male who is related to an armed robbery.

According to the DPD, the robbery occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. on May 4 at a business on the 1000 block of 88th Avenue East.

The reporting party stated the man showed a firearm and demanded money from them.

He then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information on the incident or know the individual, you are urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (218) 730-5050.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting “DPDTIP” and your tip to 847411.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Mow May is a no-go
University of Minnesota research finds “No Mow May” inefficient
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Duluth PD executes search warrant on Vineyard Church
The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

Latest News

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland GoFundMe
Duluth Rotary, Leadership Duluth fundraise for Boys and Girls Club mental health program
MSOP Moose Lake Facility
Client assaults 4 staff members at MSOP’s Moose Lake facility
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Street sweeper
City of Duluth establishes annual road sand collection sites