Culvert failure forces Highway 5 closure near Side Lake

Repairs may take about a week
A culvert failed causing a partial washout of Highway 5 south of Side Lake.
A culvert failed causing a partial washout of Highway 5 south of Side Lake.(St. Louis County, Minnesota)
By Matt McConico
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A portion of Highway 5 south of Side Lake is temporarily closed after a culvert failed causing a partial washout.

St. Louis County Public Works expects repairs may take about a week.

Highway 5 is closed a little less than a mile south of Side Lake to about 1.5 miles north of Green Rock Road.

The detour is using Green Rock Road, Sturgeon Road and McCarthy Beach Road as an alternate route.

