City of Duluth establishes annual road sand collection sites

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth has again placed road and sand collection sites in various locations.

As residents start their spring cleanup, these collection sites serve as a place for the disposal of road sand, salt, and other by-products of winter maintenance.

Officials say picking up the sand left in the boulevards, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters helps to keep area streams clean and the water quality at a high level.

In the past, Duluthians have averaged 15 tons annually of road sand dropped off at collection sites.

Large roll-off dumpsters labeled “Road Sand Collection Site” are placed in five disposal locations throughout the city.

The five disposal locations, which are similar to locations used previously, are:

Wheeler Field

Piedmont Community Center

Duluth Heights Community Center

Chester Park

Portman Park

The disposal dumpsters will be available for use throughout the month of May.

In addition, residents can choose to “Adopt a Storm Drain.”

Participants will receive instructions on how to adopt a drain near them, get to choose and name their storm drain and receive a welcome packet with a small yard sign showing their participation.

Residents can sign up to Adopt-a-Drain in Minnesota here.

City officials ask residents to not sweep or rake road sand or other materials into the street or ditches.

Sites are also monitored for illegal dumping.

Any brush or yard waste can be disposed at the WLSSD yard waste site.

Stormwater catch basins lead directly to streams, St. Louis River, and Lake Superior.

It does not go to the wastewater treatment plant.

Officials are asking residents to not dump anything into the stormwater catch basins.

You can contact the City of Duluth at (218) 730-4130 during business hours or (218) 730-4100 on evening and weekends to report any illegal discharge or dumping.

