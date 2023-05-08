Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue

By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and slight chance of a stray shower or two. Tonight we will see cloudy skies, patchy dense fog, and calm winds. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with a slight chance of showers.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will see cloudy skies in the morning, but mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but some lower 70′s inland. Winds will be SSE 4-8mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with southerly winds 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: For Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southerly winds 5-10mph.

