Another day of clouds, fog rain and a lake breeze, warmer weather on the way for all

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Monday: Monday is another day of clouds, fog, rain showers, scattered rumbles of thunder and that pesky lake breeze. The opportunity for scattered showers and thundstorms exists throughout the day, but the best opportunity comes through the morning hours today. Fog could linger along the lake shore though the day as well. A Dense Fog Advisory is up until 10 AM for the head of the lakes and the North Shore. Temperatures today climb into the 40s on the shoreline of Lake Superior with 50s and 60s for inland portions of the area. Winds are out of the east between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: It looks like Tuesday we begin to shake the rain opportunity and the lake breeze. There is still the opportunity for a few stay rain showers here and there but most of the day should feature partly sunny skies overhead. Winds are now out of the southeast no longer of Lake Superior that will mean most across the Northland will see temperatures climb into the 60s. some across the southern half of the region could reach towards the 70-degree mark.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday looks to be a tad warmer than Tuesday. Wednesday again could feature some showers and thunderstorms especially to start but afterwards it looks like most of the day features partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s and lower 70s for most. If Duluth International does make it to 70 it would be the first since November 2nd. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.