2 men hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior Police officers responded to a stabbing overnight.

At approximately 12:55 a.m. on Monday, SPD officers reported to the 10 block of North 24th Street for a reported stabbing.

According to the SPD, when they arrived officers found two adult male victims with wounds consistent with a stabbing.

They were transported to an area hospital and are expected to remain in stable condition.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you can submit an anonymous tip here.

You can also send a text message starting with “spdtip” to 847411 or call Detective Woolery at (715) 395-7623.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

