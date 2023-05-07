UWS falls to Crown College in regular season finale

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the Yellowjackets hosted the Polars for the last game of the regular season.

Crown took game three 4-1, putting them at 2-1 in the series. The two teams will meet again on Thursday to begin the UMAC Tournament.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.