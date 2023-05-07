Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday evening.(WEAU)
By Robb Coles
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF GLENWOOD, WI. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Katie Leising died after responding to a report of a potential drunk driver Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident that happened in the township of Glenwood, Wisconsin.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Deputy Leising was dispatched to a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch.

Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Leising encountered the driver of the vehicle in a ditch along with another vehicle of individuals that stopped to assist the individual.

Deputy Leising requested the driver participate in field sobriety tests.

The DOJ reports, the driver was evasive to Deputy Leising’s requests, then drew a handgun, and shot her.

The driver fled to the nearby wooded area, where authorities later discover the individual deceased.

There is no threat to the community.

According to Wisconsin DOJ, Deputy Leising had approximately three years of law enforcement experience.

