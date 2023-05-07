Homegrown Music Festival brings attention to more than just local talent

DULUTH, MN. -- The weeklong music festival known as Homegrown came to an end on Sunday.

Local bands got the platform to get out in front of big audiences, but they weren’t the only ones highlighted at the festival.

Music, dancing, and of course Wild State’s famous cider brought dozens of people to their taproom last Monday for one of Duluth’s biggest late spring events.

“Homegrown is like Christmas in Duluth,” said Madyson Gasper, the assistant taproom manager at Wild State Cider.

Homegrown highlights local talent, as well as local businesses in Duluth, including some in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

“Lincoln Park has changed a lot in the last five years,” said Gasper. “I think we are all making it a better place every day. We are only going to get better from here.”

For Wild State Cider, and many other venues in the Lincoln Park area, Homegrown is a time to prepare for the summer.

It helps to bring in some revenue ahead of their busy season.

“But at the same time, we want to create a small community of people that all love the same things,” said Gasper. “Hosting Homegrown is our thing.”

Homegrown fans often attend performances at more than one venue.

The fans that filled Wild State’s taproom, made their way to Ursa Minor Brewing, where events continued on.

And at Ursa Minor, the patio and taproom were packed. Employees there said it was not just another average night.

“About 15 minutes before the music started, you could tell there was a shift in business,” said Amanda Agamaite, the director of taproom operations at Ursa Minor Brewing.

Ursa employees were once again shocked by the size of the crowd.

“So, we learned a lot from last year, we were definitely busier than we anticipated,” said Agamaite. “We got staff ready so we could sling pizza and keep the beers rolling.”

Going to show how the famous musical event supports local artists and the businesses who offer them a platform.

“I think you can just feel the energy,” said Agamaite. “People are really excited to support local.”

Homegrown’s final event was hosted at Canal Park Brewing Co.

