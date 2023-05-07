‘Follow Your Passion’: Interim Chancellor’s advice at UMD graduation commencement

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - University Minnesota Duluth held its graduation commencement at AMSOIL Arena Saturday.

Officials said around 2000 students were graduating with bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

This marks the first year Interim Chancellor David McMillian presided over the ceremony.

He’s encouraging new graduates to pursue endeavors they’re passionate about.

“I’d just say to follow your passion because passion will lead you in great places and don’t try to plan too far ahead. I had no idea, I could never have written the script for where I’d land,” said Interim Chancellor McMillan.

McMillan isn’t just Interim Chancellor, he’s also a UMD alum.

He graduated from the university 40 years ago this month.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.