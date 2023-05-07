Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes special appearance in Central Wisconsin to promote the “Florida Way”

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - In front of a sold out crowd of nearly 600 guests at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s message was to promote the “Florida Way”.

“So what’s the good news? The good news is the state of Florida and what we achieved shows republicans can win again!” said Gov. DeSantis.

With this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner, they view their guest of honor an easy choice for their annual event.

“We were able to get Governor DeSantis, who’s probably one of the leading people in our party at this point with the great reforms that he’s put in place in Florida and has made Florida the go-to state in America,” said Rep. Tom Tiffany, Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

A guest they don’t take for granted.

“It’s not often that you get people to come through that are this prominent and people respect that and there’s just a whole lot of energy that surrounds Governor DeSantis,” said Rep. Tiffany.

While guests within the building are pleased with DeSantis’ appearance in central Wisconsin, those outside the building had different thoughts.

“I like DeSantis okay, I think the country was in much better hands when Donald Trump was President,” says an event protestor from Pickerel. “And I’m ready for him to be there again,” said one protester.

But for Rep. Tiffany, he views event protestors as a positive for future primaries.

“The people that are supportive of another candidate, you should go out there and work like heck for your candidate, cause that’s what we’re gonna have,” said Rep. Tiffany. “We’re gonna have a dynamic primary here over the next year, year and a half, and that’s a good thing for the party.”

