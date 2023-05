DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At Public Schools Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Duluth Wolfpack Lacross team battled through the win, midst and fog to take down the Hopkins Royals 16-6.

The Wolfpack now move to 5-2 on the season.

