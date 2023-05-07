Cloud, rain, fog and thunder all on the weather menu through Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: A slow moving cut-off low stranded by a pattern shift in the jet stream is stalled over our region for the weekend and Monday, too. It will keep the sky cloudy with rain and even isolated thunderstorms and a fair dose of fog as well. Keep an eye open for fog and flood alerts. Things could change for the slightly sunnier by Tuesday afternoon. Already by Thursday, though, rain chances will return. Temperature trends will push into the 60′s so any hold out pockets of snow should go quickly. Let’s hope the same can be said for lingering lake ice.

Click above for the video forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will stay cloudy and a 50% chance for rain showers will cover the overnight. The morning low temperature will be from 40-45. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

Rain will continue through Monday night or even early Tuesday morning (KBJR)

MONDAY: It will be cloudy again with a 60% chance for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. The afternoon high will go towards 52. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

Rain is bringing fog and flood concerns to North Shore communities (KBJR)

TUESDAY: There will be showers in the morning and clearing in the afternoon. The morning low will be 40. The afternoon high will be 60. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Wednesday will not be overly sunny but should be dry and mild. Thursday will shoot towards 70 with the return of rain. Minnesota fishing opener could have partial sunshine with a high in the mid-60′s. Best wishes for safety on the water to all anglers in Wisconsin, Minnesota and the U.P.

The 60's will be back this week (KBJR)

