‘Clean Yer Creek’ returns for 15th year picking up trash from waterways

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Nearly 300 people gathered in Duluth Saturday to help clean up some local waterways for the 15th annual ‘Clean Yer Creek’ Cleanup.

Many organizations including Loll Designs, Chester Bowl Improvement Club, Wild State Cider, and Bent Paddle Brewing Company came together to host the event.

Volunteers teamed up at Keene, Chester, and Miller Creeks to help remove trash and get it out of the watershed before it reaches Lake Superior.

Organizers said over the years about 10,000 pounds of garbage has been removed from those waterways as part of the cleanup.

“This is the place we live and love so we don’t want to see garbage flowing into Lake Superior. And for a lot of us, these are places we spend time on the weekends. These are sacred places for us that we want to keep clean so we can continue to enjoy them,” said Olivia Mesedahl, an organizer for Clean Yer Creek.

According to Mesedahl, volunteers have removed everything from tires to pool tables from local creeks.

After a day of hard work, volunteers got to attend a special party at Bent Paddle Brewing Company.

