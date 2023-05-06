Wisconsin fishing opener begins with a slow cast

LAKE NEBAGAMON, WI. -- One thing you normally don’t see the morning of the Wisconsin fishing opener is a still lake.

“It’s pretty quiet,” said Rick Gilbertson, who has been coming to the Wisconsin fishing opener for the last 30 years. “It was pretty foggy this early morning, so we decided to wait a little longer before we went in.”

For many anglers, the fishing opener is the unofficial beginning of spring. Normally bringing out hundreds of people to cast their lines and have a good time.

The quiet start to the fishing opener this year is also a testament to this year’s harsh winter.

“There was ice on the lake until Thursday evening. That’s when we could put the boat, and the boat lift in, Thursday evening.” Gilbertson said.

It’s a change in pace for many in Wisconsin, especially businesses that cater to anglers.

‘We’ve had about six to seven people in here for bait so far, but it’s usually a lot busier than that,” said Tony Solin, a bartender at Sidelines Bar & Bait.

Empty chairs, normally filled during fishing openers, showing just how many people decided to wait before they cast their lines.

“A lot of people didn’t really know if they were going to be able to get a boat in or not,” said Solin. “They’re out there, but not a lot.”

But for those who decided to brave the cold, it was all about being with friends and enjoying the beginning of spring, whether it feels like it or not.

“Success is kind of secondary, we just want to go out and relax, that’s about all we are worried about,” said Gilbertson. “If we catch anything that will just be a bonus.”

The Minnesota fishing opener is set to start next week.

