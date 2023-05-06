UWS splits doubleheader with Crown College

By Alexis Beckett
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Yellowjackets are wrapping up the regular season with a series against the UMAC opponents Crown College Polar Bears.

On Friday’s doubleheader, UWS won game one 6-4, but fell to Crown College 4-3 in game two.

