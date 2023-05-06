UMD Softball wins first NSIC Tournament Title since 2002
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With a 9-0 victory over the No. 1 seed Augustana, the Bulldogs have won the 2023 NSIC Tournament Championship.
After the spending the entire week on the mound, UMD pitcher Lauren Dixon said, “I wanted that the whole way. Especially in a rematch against Augie. I was like ‘You know what, we’re here. We want to show them what we’re all about.’”
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.