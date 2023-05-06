Thunder may roll Sunday night as rain chance lingers to Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: Most lows are born on the jet stream and travel along the jet stream. Right now, we have a low that’s cut off from the jet so it will move very slowly but also not be very vigorous. It could get just enough vigor, though, for thunderstorms Sunday night. They are not expected to be severe, however. Rain showers from the cut off low may last until Tuesday. Wednesday should be brilliant with highs in the 60′s. More rain could be back as early as Thursday.

Click above for the video forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be cloudy with a 70% chance for more rain and fog. The low temperature will run 40-45. The wind will be gusty again and run E 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will stay cloudy and a 50% chance for rain showers will cover most of the day. After 4 pm, the chance for thunderstorms will become possible. The afternoon high temperature will be from 50-55. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

Moderate rain is possible region-wide through Sunday night (kbjr)

MONDAY: It will be another cloudy day with a 40% chance for rain showers, especially in the morning. The morning low will be 41. The afternoon high will go towards 52. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Tuesday sprinkles will give way to sunshine and 60′s on Wednesday. A new low will bring back shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday and Friday. Next Saturday could be one of the best days of the year so far - sunny and 70, just in time for MN fishing opener!

The week starts off cooler and wetter but could finish warmer and drier (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.