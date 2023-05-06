Minnesota National Guard deploying soldiers to Middle East Sunday

Minnesota National Guard deploying soldiers to Middle East Sunday
By Robb Coles
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to officials, approximately 25 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s 147th Human Resources Company will be heading to serve in Kuwait on Sunday.

The 147th HRC is tasked with personnel accountability to ensure each service member that comes into the country is properly accounted for and that their personal and operational readiness is optimized for the mission.

“The 147th HRC has been a high-demand unit with multiple overseas deployments as well as state active duty in their lineage, and I have no doubt they will be successful again on their upcoming deployment,” said Army Lt. Col. Joel Stamp, the 1347th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Commander.

While the unit has been in high demand, Army officials said this will be the first deployment for more than 67 percent of the soldiers.

