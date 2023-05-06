City by City: Iron Range, Hayward, Duluth

Iron Range- St. Louis County Public Works will host an open house to gather input on potential routes for a proposed trail system to connect Eveleth and the Midway neighborhood to Rock Ridge. Last year a survey of public interest found a high number of people would be interested in creating the trail system. As it stands, no funding has been secured for the trail, and the meeting would simply start the study and design phase of the project. The meeting will be Tuesday, May 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rock Ridge High School in Virginia, Minnesota.

Hayward, WI- The Chequamegon Area Mountain Biking Association is looking for help with a new trailhead Saturday, May 6. They are working on new trail access for the Hospital Gateway Trail. This one will be located behind the Waters Edge Assisted Living Center. Volunteers are asked to wear boots, hats and heavy gloves. Work will continue if there is light rain, but if it’s too bad, work will shift to Sunday morning at 9 a.m. CAMBA hosts several clean-up and trail work days throughout the summer.

Duluth, MN- A major detour will begin Monday, May 8. Morris Thomas Road will be closed through October from Haines Road to Hutchinson Road. Homeowners will still be able to pass for the majority of the project. The road will reopen this winter and close again in 2024 from Hutchinson to Piedmont Avenue. The two-year, $8.4 million project will reconstruct the road, replace the water mains and build a new sidewalk on the south side of the road.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

