Wisconsin governor orders election to fill Assembly seat

A special election will be held in July to fill an open Assembly seat representing Milwaukee’s northern suburbs
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers ordered a special election Friday to fill an open Assembly seat representing Milwaukee’s northern suburbs.

Republican Dan Knodl represented the 24th Assembly District from 2009 until last month, when he won a special election to fill a state Senate seat left vacant after longtime Republican incumbent Alberta Darling retired in November.

Evers issued an executive order setting a special election for Knodl’s seat on July 18, with a primary set for June 20 if necessary. Candidates could begin circulating nomination papers Friday. They must turn them in to the state elections commission by May 23.

Most Read

Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Duluth PD executes search warrant on Vineyard Church
Leon Roy Friedman was last seen leaving Cloquet Middle School.
Cloquet Police: Missing boy found safe, now with family
Top: John Wodie, Danielle Brannigan Bottom: Chase Sizemore, Thomas Grimm
4 arrested in Ironwood drug bust, more than 100 grams of meth off the streets
Nicolas Aron-Jones
MSOP client charged with attempted murder after attack on staff member, AFSCME union reacts
Cleveland Cliffs
DNR recommending Nashwauk mineral leases go to Cleveland-Cliffs

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in...
Wisconsin judge to hear first arguments in abortion lawsuit
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Ghana national pleads not guilty to defrauding Wisconsin GOP
FILE - The Michigan State Police exit the Adams Township Hall after executing a search warrant,...
Voters oust Michigan clerk who doubts election results
Recovery work is shown at the scene of a train derailment along Hwy 35 Thursday, April 27, 2023...
BNSF tracks back in service after Wisconsin derailment