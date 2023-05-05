We’re upgrading our transmitter

We anticipate this intricate process to take up to two weeks
By Matt McConico
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - KBJR-TV’s over-the-air signal is currently operating at low power due to a transmitter upgrade.

At low power, our over-the-air signal will be diminished until the transmitter install is complete.

We anticipate this intricate process to take up to two weeks.

After the install, viewers may need to re-scan to receive our signal.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

