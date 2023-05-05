We’re upgrading our transmitter

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - KBJR-TV’s over-the-air signal is currently operating at low power due to a transmitter upgrade.

At low power, our over-the-air signal will be diminished until the transmitter install is complete.

We anticipate this intricate process to take up to two weeks.

After the install, viewers may need to re-scan to receive our signal.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.