US probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV

U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December
(AP GraphicsBank)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's investigating whether inoperative door locks and windows can prevent people from getting out of the SUVs during an emergency.

Documents posted Friday on the agency's website say the probe covers more than 82,000 Journeys from the 2009 model year. The investigation was opened after the woman's death on Dec. 9.

A complaint filed with the agency says the woman pulled to the side of a road when warning lights started flashing, windshield wipers came on, the horn started honking, windows wouldn't go down and the doors wouldn't unlock. The complaint alleged that fire apparently started in the engine and spread, trapping the woman inside.

“The driver was unable to exit the vehicle, resulting in her death,” the agency wrote in documents.

Stellantis, which makes Dodge vehicles, offered sympathy to the woman's family and said it is cooperating with NHTSA.

Agency documents don't say where the fire happened, but the Wisconsin State Journal reported in January that 73-year-old Mary Frahm died when her Journey caught fire Dec. 9 near Madison.

Frahm had called her fiance and told him she pulled to the side of the road after the Journey started having electrical problems. Later she called back and said smoke was coming from the dashboard and she could smell burning, the newspaper said. She called 911, but by the time first responders had arrived, flames had engulfed the SUV, the newspaper reported.

In 2009, Chrysler LLC recalled about 17,000 Journeys because an unused electrical connector could corrode and short circuit, potentially causing a fire, according to NHTSA documents.

The Journey owner’s manual says the doors can be unlocked manually by pulling up a plunger on the top of the door trim panel.

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, says drivers should try to pull up the plunger first to escape if their vehicle's electrical system malfunctions.

Beyond that, escape is difficult because many windows now have plastic laminated between two layers of glass and are difficult to shatter. He suggests keeping a metal tool in the car and becoming familiar with which windows are tempered glass and can be shattered with the tool.

Laminated glass, he said, helps to prevent people from being thrown from cars in a crash.

He said there’s a need to standardize a way to unlock doors or somehow escape from all cars.

Most Read

Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Duluth PD executes search warrant on Vineyard Church
Leon Roy Friedman was last seen leaving Cloquet Middle School.
Cloquet Police: Missing boy found safe, now with family
Top: John Wodie, Danielle Brannigan Bottom: Chase Sizemore, Thomas Grimm
4 arrested in Ironwood drug bust, more than 100 grams of meth off the streets
Nicolas Aron-Jones
MSOP client charged with attempted murder after attack on staff member, AFSCME union reacts
Police presence on Timber Ridge Lane in Hermantown
Man charged after pulling gun on ex-wife, prompted school to alert parents

Latest News

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula gets 2 feet of snow, a May record
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin governor orders election to fill Assembly seat
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in...
Wisconsin judge to hear first arguments in abortion lawsuit
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Ghana national pleads not guilty to defrauding Wisconsin GOP