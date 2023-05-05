Portion of East Superior Street to temporarily close Monday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A section of East Superior Street will be temporarily closed starting Monday.

According to city officials, the street will close in front of 722 East Superior Street from Monday to Friday.

A private contractor will be doing permanent concrete restoration in the front of the building caused by a water service replacement that was done in late fall of 2022.

There will be a signed detour route around the area.

Traffic will be able to access the buildings along Superior Street from each end of the project area.

Sidewalks will also be open.

For more information or questions, you can contact the city’s Engineering division at (218) 730-5200.

