Patchy fog, lake breeze, and rainy weekend ahead

By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Tonight: Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered rain showers. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with breezy winds out of the east 10-20mph. New rain accumulations will be minimal. Some dense fog will also be possible, especially around the lake.

Saturday: We will start out Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. In the afternoon we will have a 70% chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the mid-40′s and upper 30′s around the lake, but some 50′s inland. There will be an 80% chance of rain overnight. Winds remain breezy out of the east 10-20mph gusting to 30mph.

Sunday: Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. Highs will be held to the 40′s and lower 50′s around the lake, but 50′s and 60′s inland. Winds will be calmer and from the southeast 5-15mph.

Monday: Monday we will continue to have the lake breeze, so it will be cooler around the lake with 40′s and 50′s. However, inland should see 50′s and 60′s. Expect cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers.

