New report from MDH shows disparities between homelessness and overdoses

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A recent data project from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is shining more light on the connections between people experiencing homelessness and drug overdoses.

“There’s always a knowledge that this impacts folks who are experiencing homelessness at a greater rate,” said Deepa McGriff, an epidemiologist with MDH. “And so that was sort of provided the basis and the rationale to dig a little bit deeper and produce the contents of the study.”

That study, the Minnesota Drug Overdose and Substance Use Surveillance Activity (MNDOSA), collected data from 2017 to 2021, from Essentia emergency departments in Duluth, Virginia, Deer River, Sandstone and Aurora.

Out of about 460 patient visits for substance use or drug overdoses, 29% were experiencing homelessness.

That’s despite making up only about 1% of the overall population.

Experts say documenting these disparities will provide a baseline for how to address the issue.

“I think what we really need to address this is how do we have a comprehensive person-centered and culturally responsive and approach where we’re literally going and meeting people where they’re at physically but also figuratively right knowing that everybody’s on their own journey of recovery,” said Laura Birnbaum, St. Louis County Housing & Homelessness Supervisor.

Dr. Elisabeth Bilden, a toxicology doctor at Essentia, said the study is also providing more information about what changes can be made clinically.

“But having this in the setting of public health and gathering information that way in a very comprehensive way, that’s the way our communities can help intervene, by getting that information,” Bilden said.

MDH said one solution to lowering the disparity is to continue to invest in recovery resources.

“We’re really excited to see that Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan’s budget proposal includes a significant investment specifically for overdose prevention and substance use treatment,” McGriff said.

Walz has allocated $22 million in his proposed budget for substance use.

Those experts said it’s important people remember that the majority of Minnesotans experiencing homelessness do not have any substance abuse disorders.

To read the full MNDOSA report, click here.

