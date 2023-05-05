Minnesota National Guard to recognize ‘Airmen of the Year’

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Three men from the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing have been recognized among Minnesota’s Airmen of the Year.

On Saturday, Minnesota National Guard leaders will recognize five airmen for their outstanding performance at St. Paul’s Veterans Service Building.

“Taking a moment to recognize the individual Airmen who have gone above and beyond in their primary duties is vital as people are the center of any successful organization,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, the Minnesota National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader.

Members of the Minnesota National Guard’s St. Paul-based 133rd Airlift Wing and the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing will come together in support of their 2023 Outstanding Airmen of the Year recipients.

According to the Minnesota National Guard, each unit selected candidates based on job performance, leadership, community, involvement, and personal achievement during the previous year.

The awards honor the Airmen’s accomplishments and highlight their dedication and devotion to duty.

The Outstanding Airmen for 2023 to be recognized will be:

Airman Category: Senior Airman Timothy Rowe, 148th Fighter Wing

Non-Commission Officer Category: Tech. Sgt. Morgan Johnson, 133rd Airlift Wing

Senior Non-Commission Officer Category: Master Sgt. Matthew Carlson, 133rd Airlift Wing

Flight First Sergeant Category: Master Sgt. Benjamin Riordan, 148th Fighter Wing

Company Grade Officer Category: Capt. Justin Boucher, 148th Fighter Wing

“These Airmen are being recognized as the Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023 because they have led, trained, and supported our fellow Airmen and communities to the highest level,” said Erikson. “This ceremony provides us a platform to recognize the achievements of our Airmen and show gratitude for what they have done as they become future leaders within our organization.”

The selecting board consisted of the 133rd Airlift Wing and the 148th Fighter Wing Command Chiefs, and the State Command Chief.

The selected airmen will now advance to compete at the regional level.

