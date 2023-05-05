Man charged after pulling gun on ex-wife, prompted school to alert parents

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man has been charged with five counts after allegedly pulling a gun on his ex-wife last week.

On April 27, 2023, Hermantown police officers were dispatched to a call of a domestic altercation with a weapon at 4239 Timber Ridge Lane in Hermantown.

Law enforcement was made aware that a man had a gun at the residence.

According to court documents, multiple law enforcement units responded and conducted an investigation.

Officers spoke to the victim, who said Gary Robert Holter, 75, arrived outside of her home in a vehicle.

Gary Robert Holter (Northern News Now)

The victim then stated she was formerly married to Holter, but they had been divorced for some time.

Court documents state the victim told officers she went outside of her home with her granddaughter to speak with Holter.

When she approached the car Holter told her that “I’m going to shoot you dead” and then pointed a gun at her head.

The victim screamed, ran around the vehicle, and she and her granddaughter ran into the home to alert other occupants of what was going on.

At the time, a Hermantown school bus was making a drop-off when the driver saw Holter with the gun, at which point then backed up and called 911.

The driver dropped off students on a different part of their route and then returned to finish the route once police gave the okay.

The victim’s granddaughter also told law enforcement she heard Holter threaten to kill the victim.

Officers were able to locate Holter in his vehicle a short distance away from the victim’s home and ordered him to exit the vehicle.

He then exited and did not appear to be stable on his feet.

According to court documents, officers then asked Holter if he knew what happened at the victim’s house and he replied “Yeah, I do.”

Holter also stated he had a gun in his pocket, at which point officers secured the gun and took him into custody.

Law enforcement transported him to the HPD for further processing and he showed multiple signs of impairment.

Holter was given a field sobriety test which ended with him blowing a 0.19 blood alcohol level.

After the test, Holter was read his Miranda rights, but he agreed to speak to law enforcement about what happened.

Holter then stated he had been married to the victim for 33 years but were now divorced.

He told officers he was displeased with the victim’s current relationship with another person and drove to her house to talk to her.

Then, Holtzer admitted that if the victim’s significant other was at her residence ”who knows what would have happened.”

Holter is being charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, two gross misdemeanors for driving under the influence and carrying a pistol while under the influence.

He could possibly serve 7 years and 90 days in jail and pay up to $31,000 in fines.

His next court appearance is set for May 23.

