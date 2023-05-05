Ironwood schools look for alternate funding after taxpayers voted against proposal

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - School leaders in Ironwood, Michigan, are searching for new sources of funding after local voters said no to paying more money to operate the community’s school.

A ballot question on Tuesday asked residents if they were willing to increase their taxes to pay for upgrades to educational facilities. 62% voted no.

The Luther L. Wright School in Ironwood has a long history of educating young people.

“This was initially built to be a high school building 100 years ago,” said Travis Powell, Superintendent of Ironwood Area Schools of Gogebic County.

As the school got older, the kids attending got younger.

“It now serves students from four years old up through seniors as they get ready to graduate,” Powell said.

According to Powell, the extra funding the school asked the community for would have helped make changes to the building to accommodate younger kids.

Plans included a new science lab, library, replacing the century-old lockers, and expanding classroom sizes.

Former school board member and parent Clancey Burn said his fourth grader is packed into a classroom so tight it could impact his learning.

“How much of your mental time and energy is spent on being uncomfortable because you’re pressed right up against your peers, and how much of your focus has disappeared because of the fact that you’re just physically in a space where you’re not comfortable?” Burn said.

There were also plans for new pipes and brighter hallway lighting, but perhaps the most important issue the new funding would have addressed is safety.

Now, when visitors come to the school after getting buzzed in at the main entrance, they have to walk up a staircase and travel down a long hall unaccompanied before checking in at the main office.

Superintendent Powell wanted to create a monitored entrance with visitor check-in, add intruder-resistant film to exterior doors, and replace the century-old classroom doors with something intruder-proof.

“They were absolutely built for a time before we had something like school shooters,” Powell said.

With most residents voting against the funding, he’s frustrated but hasn’t given up.

“We have to come up with a new way to move forward. We’ll reassess our needs and we’ll figure out how to do it without additional funds from the taxpayers, as I said, they said no,” Powell said.

The bonding proposal would have meant a tax increase of about $72 per year on a $100,000 property.

Altogether, it would have brought $16 million to the district over 22 years.

