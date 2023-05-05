I-35 ramp to Bong Bridge closing Monday for guardrail repairs

Bong Bridge
Bong Bridge(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Drivers can expect a ramp closure going on to the Bong Bridge Monday, May 8.

MnDOT will be repairing a guardrail and conducting bridge inspections.

Due to this, the eastbound Highway 2 ramp to the Bong Bridge from northbound I-35 will be closed.

The ramp closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A detour will be posted during the closure.

If postponement due to weather is needed, work will take place on Tuesday, May 9.

