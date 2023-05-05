Hwy. 210, Hwy. 73 work near Cromwell to resume Monday

Roadwork ahead
Roadwork ahead
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction is set to resume Monday in Cromwell.

MnDOT contractors will resume construction on Highway 210 and Highway 73 in Cromwell on Monday, May 8.

Remaining work includes sidewalk and entrance installation, culvert and storm sewer lining, striping, and final signage.

Motorists can expect daytime lane closures and intermittent flagging operations.

All work is expected to be complete before July 1, 2023.

Highway 210 and Highway 73 construction in Cromwell
Highway 210 and Highway 73 construction in Cromwell(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Duluth PD executes search warrant on Vineyard Church
Leon Roy Friedman was last seen leaving Cloquet Middle School.
Cloquet Police: Missing boy found safe, now with family
Nicolas Aron-Jones
MSOP client charged with attempted murder after attack on staff member, AFSCME union reacts
Top: John Wodie, Danielle Brannigan Bottom: Chase Sizemore, Thomas Grimm
4 arrested in Ironwood drug bust, more than 100 grams of meth off the streets
Cleveland Cliffs
DNR recommending Nashwauk mineral leases go to Cleveland-Cliffs

Latest News

Bong Bridge
I-35 ramp to Bong Bridge closing Monday for guardrail repairs
Ashland defeats Superior 13-0
Ashland defeats Superior 13-0
Hawks beat Eskomos 7-1
Hawks beat Eskomos 7-1
Union, state leaders celebrate Hibtac mineral lease recommendation
Union, state leaders celebrate Hibtac mineral lease recommendation