Hwy. 210, Hwy. 73 work near Cromwell to resume Monday

CROMWELL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction is set to resume Monday in Cromwell.

MnDOT contractors will resume construction on Highway 210 and Highway 73 in Cromwell on Monday, May 8.

Remaining work includes sidewalk and entrance installation, culvert and storm sewer lining, striping, and final signage.

Motorists can expect daytime lane closures and intermittent flagging operations.

All work is expected to be complete before July 1, 2023.

Highway 210 and Highway 73 construction in Cromwell (Northern News Now)

