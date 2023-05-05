Duluth Vineyard Church: A search warrant was served on us

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a statement on their website, Duluth Vineyard Church said, “Today, the Duluth Police Department executed a search warrant at the Duluth Vineyard’s Arrowhead location. This appears to be related to their ongoing investigation of allegations against Jackson Gatlin. The warrant was issued upon a judge’s finding of probable cause.”

The statement continued, “We strongly encourage anyone with information related to criminal activity by Jackson to report it to law enforcement. Please do so by calling 911. The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ be with you, The Special Committee of the Church Council (Ben Mork, Ann LaCosse, Jerry Lieffring and Gerry Nierengarten).”

That statement was published May 4, 2023.

Associate Pastor John Kliewer tells Northern News Now, “We will continue to cooperate fully with the police.”

The previous statement from the church on the sexual abuse allegations was posted on March 1, 2023 when the Church announced, “Brenda Gatlin’s resignation as a Super Regional Leader for Vineyard USA and Michael Gatlin’s resignation as a Trustee on the Vineyard USA Board and on the Board of Vineyard Worship.”

In February Duluth Vineyard’s Senior Pastor Michael Gatlin submitted his resignation.

His resignation came following allegations against pastoral assistants Jackson Gatlin, who is Michael Gatlin’s son.

