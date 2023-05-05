DPD releases interactive dashboard for police stop data

DPD interactive GIS Stop Data Entry dashboard
DPD interactive GIS Stop Data Entry dashboard(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department has released a new way to present data to the community.

The DPD is releasing its first-ever interactive GIS Stop Data Entry dashboard.

Information found in the dashboard is obtained through stop data reporting, which is collected during a traffic or subject stop.

The dashboard shows where police stops have occurred throughout the city, reason for the stop, and the action taken by the officer.

It also breaks down the gender and race of the person stopped in each report.

“This information is important in our continued efforts to be transparent with our community regarding subject and traffic stops. These activities are an integral part of how we keep our community safe,” said Chief Mike Ceynowa. “We are excited to start using GIS dashboards and are looking at ways to expand its use with other data that we share with our community.”

Through the dashboard, the public can review different maps and charts while filtering specific data sets.

It will also be updated with quarterly stop data entries.

However, the dashboard is not compatible with mobile devices.

For more information on stop data entries, click here.

