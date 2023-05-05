Cooler, soggy weekend ahead

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Friday: The persistent easterly wind of of Lake Superior will keep temperatures around the lake held to the upper 30′s and 40′s, but inland temperatures will still be in the 50′s and lower 60′s. Most are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead and there is the possibility of some fog around the head of the lake. Tonight, fog sticks around for the head of the lake as our chance of precip gradually rises. Temperatures tonight fall into the 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Saturday will be the best opportunity for all of us to see a more constant sustained rain . Looks like rain starts off in the Southern half of the region Saturday morning before moving northward. Some isolated dense fog may stick around as well. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s around the lake, and 40s and 50s inland. Winds will remain out of the east of of Lake Superior between 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Our cool easterly wind of of the lake will continue so, another day of 40′s by the lake and 50′s inland. There will be mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain showers. Some dense fog may also persist.

