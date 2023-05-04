St. Luke’s breaks ground for second phase of expansion

Groundbreaking for phase two for St. Luke's expansion
Groundbreaking for phase two for St. Luke's expansion(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Luke’s is about to begin the second phase of a major expansion project.

Leaders gathered Thursday afternoon to break ground for phase two of St. Luke’s Health Forward initiative.

The $72 million expansion project has a phased approach to redevelop the campus to meet the evolving needs of patients.

Officials say this allows them to thoughtfully and economically create a healthcare campus for the future.

In phase one, which wrapped up before the pandemic, they were able to expand specialty clinics, surgical and procedural care, emergency department, and cardiac care.

During phase two, workers will add three stories to Building A on 2nd Street.

This will add 58 new inpatient intensive and cardiac care rooms.

In addition, St. Luke’s is also renovating its existing inpatient rooms, making them all private.

The project will also replace the Northland ramp with a new city-owned parking ramp.

On June 1, the old parking ramp will close and is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.

In mid-May, short-term road closures will occur on 10th Avenue East, between 1st and 2nd Street.

Closures will also be on 2nd Street, between 10th and 11th Avenue.

Officials recommend using Apple Maps or Google Maps for the best route.

Any updates road closures will be updated on St. Luke’s website.

