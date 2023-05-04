Sheriff: Crews investigating ‘suspicious’ grass fire near McGregor

Remainder of building that was engulfed in flames near Mcgregor
Remainder of building that was engulfed in flames near Mcgregor(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AITKIN COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are investigating a “suspicious” grass fire Thursday.

Fire crews responded to the scene, not far from McGregor, after they got a report of someone burning grass around noon.

The flames ended up scorching some land.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff, a home and barn were engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Both buildings were abandoned.

Crews putting out fire that spread to nearby trees near McGregor
Crews putting out fire that spread to nearby trees near McGregor(Northern News Now)

Currently, the fire is out and no one was injured.

The DNR and State Fire Marshal are heading to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

