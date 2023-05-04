Sawyer County launches free online Narcan training

SAWYER COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Since the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid overdoses have increased across the country, including in Wisconsin.

However, one local public health office is hoping to increase awareness of a medicine that can hopefully save a life.

In Northwest Wisconsin, Sawyer County Public Health officials are working to decrease the number of opioid overdoses.

“There’s a misunderstanding in a lot of communities that opioid overdose is mainly occurring in dark alleys or party houses where people are shooting up heroin, and that is not the case with fentanyl overdose,” said Joyce Knowlton, a public health specialist with the county.

On Monday, the county launched an online training course about Narcan, a medicine that reverses the effects of an overdose.

After completing the training, people can receive two free doses of Narcan.

“We think it’s important for people to be prepared. We want people to know about Narcan and use Narcan to save lives,” Knowlton said.

The free training and Narcan are possible thanks to Opioid Settlement Dollars the state of Wisconsin is receiving.

Wisconsin Director of Opioid Initiatives Paul Krupski said it’s not just first responders who should know how to use Narcan.

“Any one of us at any point in time can come across someone who we believe is experiencing an opioid overdose, and by having Narcan on hand and being able to distribute it right at that point in time, we’re more likely to save that individual’s life,” Krupski said.

Krupski said there’s been an increase in overdoses since the pandemic when many people turned to substance abuse after increased stressors.

“During the same time, unfortunately, the presence of fentanyl became much more regularly found in the illicit drug supply,” Krupski said.

Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero said he’s seen the impact of the pandemic and increased fentanyl presence in his community.

“It has seemed since then, we’ve seen more overdoses within the city and Sawyer County in general,” he said.

Clapero said the online training is a good first step in addressing the opioid epidemic.

“Hopefully it’s something by making it aware we can actually do the one thing that will really help and that is treatment,” Clapero said.

Anyone in Wisconsin struggling with addiction can call the Addiction Recovery Helpline at 211.

They can help connect you with resources.

To take the free Sawyer County Public Health Narcan training, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.