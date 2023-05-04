Rain and fog as we head into the weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see have mostly sunny skies and mild conditions! Tonight there will be partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30′s. Winds will remain out of the east 5-15mph.

FRIDAY: The persistent east wind will continue on Friday. This will keep temperatures around the lake held to the upper 30′s and 40′s, but inland temperatures will still be in the 50′s and lower 60′s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and even some fog will be possible around the head of the lake. The fog will increase Friday night, along with a 40% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have cloudy skies, some dense fog, and an 80% chance of rain. Highs will be in the 30′s and 40′s around the lake, and 40′s and 50′s inland. Winds will remain out of the east 10-20mph.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will see that east wind continue, so 40′s by the lake and 50′s inland. There will be mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain showers. Some dense fog may also persist.

