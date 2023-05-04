Prescribed burns to take place in 3 pollinator meadows in Duluth

Prescribed burn sign
Prescribed burn sign(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth crews will be executing prescribed burns Thursday to manage three pollinator meadows.

These established pollinator meadows, owned and managed by the city, will be burned throughout the day Thursday.

They are located along the Old Hartley Road and Soapbox Knoll in Hartley Park, and at the western end of Waabizheshikana: The Marten Trail near 94 Spring Street.

Prescribed burns are a land management strategy that uses the controlled application of fire to support healthy ecosystems.

City officials say the goal of this burn is to reduce undesirable and invasive plants in these meadows, such as purple loosestrife and buckthorn, and encourage the regrowth and vitality of native perennials and grasses such as little bluestem and black-eyed susan.

The prescribed burn contractor has determined that the conditions are favorable Thursday for the burns to take place.

Criteria were set forth in a burn plan prepared by the contractor and approved by the Duluth Fire Marshal to ensure safety in these controlled burn exercises.

City officials say they have made, and continue to make efforts to provide habitat for pollinators as development, pesticides, and other circumstances negatively impact their populations.

Wildflower meadows such as those found in Hartley Park and along Waabizheshikana provide habitat, nesting sites, and food for myriad species of bees, moths, and butterflies.

Private homeowners can help these animals by planting native flowers and grasses on their own property, such as milkweed or native wildflower seed mixes.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
Nicolas Aron-Jones
MSOP client charged with attempted murder after attack on staff member, AFSCME union reacts
Leon Roy Friedman was last seen leaving Cloquet Middle School.
Cloquet Police: Missing boy found safe, now with family
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Lee spent the last 13 years anchoring the news in Rochester.
Laura Lee joins Northern News Now as 6 & 10 p.m. co-anchor

Latest News

Road Construction
Construction, detour to begin Monday on Morris Thomas Road
Long Lake near Iron River, WI.
Waiting for Ice Out: Long winter’s impact on Wisconsin fishing opener
Waiting for Ice Out: Long winter’s impact on Wisconsin fishing opener
Waiting for Ice Out: Long winter’s impact on Wisconsin fishing opener
Leon Roy Friedman was last seen leaving Cloquet Middle School.
Cloquet Police: Missing boy found safe, now with family