Prescribed burns to take place in 3 pollinator meadows in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth crews will be executing prescribed burns Thursday to manage three pollinator meadows.

These established pollinator meadows, owned and managed by the city, will be burned throughout the day Thursday.

They are located along the Old Hartley Road and Soapbox Knoll in Hartley Park, and at the western end of Waabizheshikana: The Marten Trail near 94 Spring Street.

Prescribed burns are a land management strategy that uses the controlled application of fire to support healthy ecosystems.

City officials say the goal of this burn is to reduce undesirable and invasive plants in these meadows, such as purple loosestrife and buckthorn, and encourage the regrowth and vitality of native perennials and grasses such as little bluestem and black-eyed susan.

The prescribed burn contractor has determined that the conditions are favorable Thursday for the burns to take place.

Criteria were set forth in a burn plan prepared by the contractor and approved by the Duluth Fire Marshal to ensure safety in these controlled burn exercises.

City officials say they have made, and continue to make efforts to provide habitat for pollinators as development, pesticides, and other circumstances negatively impact their populations.

Wildflower meadows such as those found in Hartley Park and along Waabizheshikana provide habitat, nesting sites, and food for myriad species of bees, moths, and butterflies.

Private homeowners can help these animals by planting native flowers and grasses on their own property, such as milkweed or native wildflower seed mixes.

