Pesky lake breeze, and shower chances through the weekend

Today: For our Thursday we are looking partly to mostly sunny skies overhead with highs in the 50s and 60s inland however, winds out the east at 5-15 MPH keeps temperatures in the 40s and low 50s near Lake Superior. A slight chance for scattered showers continues through the day into the overnight.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue with a slight chance for scattered showers and a lake breeze keeping temperatures cooler near Lake Superior. Some patchy dense fog will also be possible, especially near the lake. Inland temperatures climb into the 50 and some lower 60s. Winds are out of the east between 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: We just can’t shake the lake breeze as it continues keeping temperatures cooler near Lake Superior. Saturday will also feature a better chance for rain showers especially across the southern half of the region. Some patchy dense fog is possible closer to Lake Superior. Highs reach the 40s by the lake and in to upper 50s for inland portions of the area.

