Kara Goucher to 2023 DECC Athletic Hall of Fame

By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth has encountered several local talents in sports over the decades and on Thursday night there will be five new additions to the DECC’s Athletic Hall of Fame including Duluth native, Olympian, New York Times best-selling author, and NBC Sports analyst Kara Goucher.

Goucher moved to Duluth when she was just 4 years old and attended Duluth East where she ran and competed for the Greyhounds. She then took her talents to the University of Colorado and graduated in 2001 as the best female collegiate cross-country runner in the country following her several NCAA Championships in college as well.

Goucher is now a two-time Olympian, an analyst for NBC Sports, a co-host for her podcast called “Nobody Asked Us”, and a New York Times best-selling author for her most recent book titled “The Longest Race” which she is currently touring with today.

The list does not end there, Goucher is a wife and a mother and on Thursday she will become a member of the 2023 DECC Athletic Hall of Fame. While Goucher’s resume is rich, her love for her homegrown Duluth roots is greater.

“I’ve just always felt like really embraced by Duluth whether I was racing here at the half marathon or if I’m home right now and doing the book thing and the Hall of Fame, I just feel really supported here, a lot of people in my life have always underestimated me, but no one from Duluth ever did. Duluth always believed in me. They always believed I could do big things and that’s a lot of why I was able to do big things because I’ve always had the backing of the community here. I’ve been super excited to come here and be with my people and I’m just really honored to be in the Hall of Fame and I’m excited to have the book event on Friday,” said Goucher.

Goucher’s book talk will take place at the Spirit of the North’s Theatre at Fitgers on Friday night at 6.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
Nicolas Aron-Jones
Staff member ‘seriously injured’ in ‘unprovoked’ assault at Moose Lake MSOP facility
Tourists’ mistakenly drive SUV into Hawaii Island Harbor
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive SUV into harbor, witnesses say
Lee spent the last 13 years anchoring the news in Rochester.
Laura Lee joins Northern News Now as 6 & 10 p.m. co-anchor
Nicolas Aron-Jones
MSOP client charged with attempted murder after attack on staff member, AFSCME union reacts

Latest News

UMD Basketball
Black Men Serving Excellence hosts 2nd Annual Kids Camp
Hibbing's All-Time leading scorer
Hibbing’s All-Time leading scorer and assist maker Ayden McDonald commits to UMD
GRG lax
GRG beats Proctor/Hermantown for fourth straight win
First UMD pitcher to win accolade in two decades.
Dixon earns NSIC Pitcher of the Year at UMD for the first time in two decades