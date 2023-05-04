Duluth kids build confidence by reading to a dog

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Public Library held a special event Thursday, helping kids build confidence in their reading skills by reading to a dog.

The event was called “Read to a Dog” and it was held at the library’s Mount Royal branch.

Library leaders say reading to an animal helps kids feel more confident about reading out loud, because they don’t have to worry about a pup judging them if they make a mistake.

T'asia the dog relaxes during story time. (Northern News Now)

So kids got to experience a calming presence as they went page-by-page through their favorite book.

“So I chose ‘Dog Man’ because I was reading to a dog and I’m a man, so I felt like it’s a combination of both of us,” 8-year-old Dean Dahlheimer said. “It’s a fun story that I thought a dog might like.”

Dean Dahlheimer, 8, reads out loud to T'asia. (Northern News Now)

The dog at Thursday’s event is named T’asia.

Her handler says she’s very friendly and gentle, perfect for reading with kids.

