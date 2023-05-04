Duluth kids build confidence by reading to a dog

T'asia the dog listens attentively as a girl reads her a book Thursday.
T'asia the dog listens attentively as a girl reads her a book Thursday.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Public Library held a special event Thursday, helping kids build confidence in their reading skills by reading to a dog.

The event was called “Read to a Dog” and it was held at the library’s Mount Royal branch.

Library leaders say reading to an animal helps kids feel more confident about reading out loud, because they don’t have to worry about a pup judging them if they make a mistake.

T'asia the dog relaxes during story time.
T'asia the dog relaxes during story time.(Northern News Now)

So kids got to experience a calming presence as they went page-by-page through their favorite book.

“So I chose ‘Dog Man’ because I was reading to a dog and I’m a man, so I felt like it’s a combination of both of us,” 8-year-old Dean Dahlheimer said. “It’s a fun story that I thought a dog might like.”

Dean Dahlheimer, 8, reads out loud to T'asia.
Dean Dahlheimer, 8, reads out loud to T'asia.(Northern News Now)

The dog at Thursday’s event is named T’asia.

Her handler says she’s very friendly and gentle, perfect for reading with kids.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
Leon Roy Friedman was last seen leaving Cloquet Middle School.
Cloquet Police: Missing boy found safe, now with family
Nicolas Aron-Jones
MSOP client charged with attempted murder after attack on staff member, AFSCME union reacts
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student

Latest News

City by City: Cloquet, Carlton County, Parkland
City by City: Cloquet, Carlton County, Parkland
Sawyer County Launches Online Narcan Training
Sawyer County launches free online Narcan training
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Bucks fire Budenholzer as coach after early playoff exit
St. Luke’s Groundbreaking Ceremony for Phase II of St. Luke’s Health Forward Initiative
St. Luke’s breaks ground for second phase of expansion